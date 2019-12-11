Dr. Nerissa Guballa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guballa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nerissa Guballa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nerissa Guballa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Guballa works at
Nerissa Guballa MD PC408 E 76TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 289-7400
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Guballa and her whole staff are the best. I continue to be so grateful that her practice is part of my life. She is the perfect balance of conservative and practical, and also goes straight to the point, while being incredibly compassionate and kind.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1194906529
Dr. Guballa has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Cervicitis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guballa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Guballa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guballa.
