Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nerissa Price, MD
Overview of Dr. Nerissa Price, MD
Dr. Nerissa Price, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Price works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Price's Office Locations
-
1
Daymark Recovery Services901 Jones Franklin Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27606 Directions (919) 852-5265
- 2 3000 New Bern Ave Ste 405, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 350-8000
-
3
Price Psychiatry Pllc893 US 70 Hwy W Ste 208, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 803-6320
Hospital Affiliations
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Price?
About Dr. Nerissa Price, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1841402161
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.