Overview

Dr. Nermin Lazarus, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Lazarus works at Virtua Women's Primary Care & Wellness Center in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.