Dr. Nermina Covic, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nermina Covic, MD

Dr. Nermina Covic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Massillon, OH. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.

Dr. Covic works at West Medical Inc in Massillon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Covic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Medical Inc.
    2037 Wales Ave NW Ste 130, Massillon, OH 44646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 830-9378

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Arthritis
Diabetes Type 2
Anemia
Arthritis
Diabetes Type 2

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nermina Covic, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1639606486
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nermina Covic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Covic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Covic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Covic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

