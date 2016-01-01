Dr. Nermine Morcos-Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morcos-Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nermine Morcos-Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nermine Morcos-Clark, MD
Dr. Nermine Morcos-Clark, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Morcos-Clark works at
Dr. Morcos-Clark's Office Locations
Senior Care Medical Associates23521 Paseo De Valencia, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 588-7262
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nermine Morcos-Clark, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1447381439
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Morcos-Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morcos-Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morcos-Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morcos-Clark speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Morcos-Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morcos-Clark.
