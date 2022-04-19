Overview of Dr. Nesreen Kurtom, DO

Dr. Nesreen Kurtom, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They completed their residency with Greater Baltimore Medical Center



Dr. Kurtom works at Preferred Primary Care Associates in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.