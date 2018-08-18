Overview of Dr. Nestor Cruz Jr, MD

Dr. Nestor Cruz Jr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.



Dr. Cruz Jr works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Salisbury in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.