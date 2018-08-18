Dr. Nestor Cruz Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nestor Cruz Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Nestor Cruz Jr, MD
Dr. Nestor Cruz Jr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.
Dr. Cruz Jr's Office Locations
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Salisbury401 Mocksville Ave Fl 2, Salisbury, NC 28144
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Most excellent caring doctor.
About Dr. Nestor Cruz Jr, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1518998525
Education & Certifications
- E a Conway Med Center|University Of Ar College Of Med
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz Jr works at
Dr. Cruz Jr has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cruz Jr speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.