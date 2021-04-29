See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Doral, FL
Dr. Nestor De La Cruz-Munoz, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.2 (34)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nestor De La Cruz-Munoz, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uhealth Tower.

Dr. De La Cruz-Munoz works at UM Bariatric Specialists in Doral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nestor De La Cruz-munoz MD PA
    3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 302, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 689-1910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 29, 2021
    Dr. De La Cruz was great and his staff. I had my surgery in Dec 23, 2014
    D. M. Ellison — Apr 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nestor De La Cruz-Munoz, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467483073
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
    Internship
    • University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nestor De La Cruz-Munoz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Cruz-Munoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De La Cruz-Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De La Cruz-Munoz works at UM Bariatric Specialists in Doral, FL. View the full address on Dr. De La Cruz-Munoz’s profile.

    Dr. De La Cruz-Munoz has seen patients for Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De La Cruz-Munoz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Cruz-Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Cruz-Munoz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Cruz-Munoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Cruz-Munoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

