Overview

Dr. Nestor De La Cruz-Munoz, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uhealth Tower.



Dr. De La Cruz-Munoz works at UM Bariatric Specialists in Doral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.