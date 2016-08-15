Overview of Dr. Nestor Del Rosario, MD

Dr. Nestor Del Rosario, MD is a Pulmonologist in Waipahu, HI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Del Rosario works at Nestor Ic Del Rosario MD Inc. in Waipahu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.