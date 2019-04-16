Overview of Dr. Nestor Ivkov, MD

Dr. Nestor Ivkov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Ivkov works at neurologic associates, Palos heights, IL in Palos Heights, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.