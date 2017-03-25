Dr. Nestor Praderio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Praderio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nestor Praderio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nestor Praderio, MD
Dr. Nestor Praderio, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Aransas Pass, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LA PLATA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Dr. Praderio's Office Locations
Psychiatric Consulting Services1711 W Wheeler Ave Ste 2, Aransas Pass, TX 78336 Directions (361) 887-9600
Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi2606 Hospital Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78405 Directions (912) 535-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for helping my mother Evelyn. The utmost professionalism
About Dr. Nestor Praderio, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Connecticut Vly Hospital
- West Haven Va Mc
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LA PLATA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Praderio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Praderio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Praderio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Praderio has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Praderio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Praderio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Praderio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Praderio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Praderio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.