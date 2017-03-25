Overview of Dr. Nestor Praderio, MD

Dr. Nestor Praderio, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Aransas Pass, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LA PLATA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.



Dr. Praderio works at Psychiatric Consulting Services in Aransas Pass, TX with other offices in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.