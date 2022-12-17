Overview of Dr. Nestor Punay, MD

Dr. Nestor Punay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Punay works at Punay Md PA in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.