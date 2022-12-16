Dr. Nestor Veitia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veitia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nestor Veitia, MD
Overview of Dr. Nestor Veitia, MD
Dr. Nestor Veitia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paoli, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Veitia works at
Dr. Veitia's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Specialists P.C.255 W Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (610) 647-3077
-
2
University Services915 Old Fern Hill Rd Ste 504, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 344-0370
-
3
Orthopaedic Specialists PC830 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 300, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 527-1185
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Veitia?
I had my implants removed in November. Dr. Veitia performed an en bloc removal of implants and capsules and performed mastopexies. The results are more than I could have ever imagined. He did a beautiful job. I traveled from another state to have him perform the surgery.
About Dr. Nestor Veitia, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447400643
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- University of Delaware
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veitia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veitia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veitia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veitia works at
Dr. Veitia speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Veitia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veitia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veitia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veitia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.