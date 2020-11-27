Overview of Dr. Netasha McLawhorn, MD

Dr. Netasha McLawhorn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. McLawhorn works at WAKE MEDICAL FACULTY PHYSICIANS in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.