Dr. Netasha McLawhorn, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.1 (26)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Netasha McLawhorn, MD

Dr. Netasha McLawhorn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. McLawhorn works at WAKE MEDICAL FACULTY PHYSICIANS in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McLawhorn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WakeMed Physician Practices - OB/GYN North Raleigh
    10010 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 205, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-1380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 27, 2020
    Dr. McLawhorn is truly a great practitioner. She is very thorough, she listens to my concerns and answers my questions. I was recently in to see her for a personal issue and she was able to relieve my fears. I appreciate her as a provider who I am able to trust with my health.
    — Nov 27, 2020
    About Dr. Netasha McLawhorn, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760455943
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Netasha McLawhorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLawhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McLawhorn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McLawhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McLawhorn works at WAKE MEDICAL FACULTY PHYSICIANS in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. McLawhorn’s profile.

    Dr. McLawhorn has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLawhorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. McLawhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLawhorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLawhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLawhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

