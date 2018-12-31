See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Greenbelt, MD
Dr. Netsere Tesfayohannes, MD

Pain Medicine
3.6 (23)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Netsere Tesfayohannes, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.

Dr. Tesfayohannes works at Georgetown Pain Management in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Myelopathy and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgetown Pain Management
    7300 Hanover Dr Ste 204, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 718-1082
  2. 2
    Georgetown Pain Management
    7500 Greenway Center Dr Ste 940, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 718-1082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Community Hospital
  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Myelopathy
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Myelopathy
Chronic Pain

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Tesfayohannes?

Dec 31, 2018
He and his staff are the greatest. Really like going to him.
Donna Marshall in Beltsville, MD — Dec 31, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Netsere Tesfayohannes, MD
About Dr. Netsere Tesfayohannes, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1255316972
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
Medical Education
  • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Netsere Tesfayohannes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tesfayohannes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tesfayohannes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tesfayohannes works at Georgetown Pain Management in Greenbelt, MD. View the full address on Dr. Tesfayohannes’s profile.

Dr. Tesfayohannes has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Myelopathy and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tesfayohannes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tesfayohannes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tesfayohannes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tesfayohannes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tesfayohannes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

