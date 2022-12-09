See All Plastic Surgeons in Germantown, TN
Dr. Neumon Goshorn, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (31)
Map Pin Small Germantown, TN
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neumon Goshorn, MD

Dr. Neumon Goshorn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Goshorn works at Goshorn Aesthetic Clinic Pllc in Germantown, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goshorn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Goshorn Aesthetic Clinic Pllc
    1364 Cordova CV, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 682-4456
  2. 2
    Goshorn Aesthetic Clinic
    1044 Brookfield Rd # 102, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 682-4456

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Fat Grafting to the Face
Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Fat Grafting to the Face

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Neumon Goshorn, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073537619
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tenn
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
    Medical Education
    • University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neumon Goshorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goshorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goshorn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goshorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Goshorn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goshorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goshorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goshorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

