Dr. Neveen Malik, DO
Dr. Neveen Malik, DO is a Pulmonology Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Regulus Specialty Care1A Regulus Dr, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pulmonology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Female
- 1730370891
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Michigan
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Dr. Malik speaks Hindi and Urdu.
