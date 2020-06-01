Overview of Dr. Neven Kosic, MD

Dr. Neven Kosic, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Zagreb and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.



Dr. Kosic works at Steward Pulmonology Associates in Hermitage, PA with other offices in Sharon, PA and Cortland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.