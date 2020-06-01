Dr. Neven Kosic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neven Kosic, MD
Overview of Dr. Neven Kosic, MD
Dr. Neven Kosic, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Zagreb and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.
Dr. Kosic's Office Locations
Sharon Regional Lab Cancer2320 Highland Rd, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 983-1980
Sharon Regional Medical Center740 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146 Directions (724) 983-1980
- 3 2668 State Route 5 Bldg C, Cortland, OH 44410 Directions (330) 841-1070
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Was and is still my doctor ....great manner and his face shows that he really cares for his patients. No question is to off normal for him to respond. I actually looked forward to my visits.
About Dr. Neven Kosic, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 32 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1831162841
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- U Zagreb
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosic has seen patients for Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kosic speaks Croatian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosic.
