Dr. Neven Kosic, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neven Kosic, MD

Dr. Neven Kosic, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Zagreb and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.

Dr. Kosic works at Steward Pulmonology Associates in Hermitage, PA with other offices in Sharon, PA and Cortland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kosic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sharon Regional Lab Cancer
    2320 Highland Rd, Hermitage, PA 16148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 983-1980
  2. 2
    Sharon Regional Medical Center
    740 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 983-1980
  3. 3
    2668 State Route 5 Bldg C, Cortland, OH 44410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 841-1070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Pulmonary Embolism
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Common Cold
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lung Nodule
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Study
Alkalosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asbestosis
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis
Bronchoscopy
Bronchospasm
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu)
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Partial Lung Collapse
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracentesis
Tuberculosis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 01, 2020
    Was and is still my doctor ....great manner and his face shows that he really cares for his patients. No question is to off normal for him to respond. I actually looked forward to my visits.
    Dave Eakin — Jun 01, 2020
    About Dr. Neven Kosic, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Croatian
    Languages Spoken
    • 1831162841
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    • U Zagreb
    Medical Education

