Overview

Dr. Neville Bamji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Bamji works at New York Gastroenterology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.