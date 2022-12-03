Dr. Neville Bamji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bamji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neville Bamji, MD
Dr. Neville Bamji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
New York Gastroenterology Associates311 E 79th St Ste 2A, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 996-6633
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Very easy to talk to & attentive. Listens to your concerns & answers all you questions patiently.
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
- New York-Presbyterian Univ. Hospital of Columbia & Cornell
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
Dr. Bamji has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bamji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bamji has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bamji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bamji speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Bamji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bamji.
