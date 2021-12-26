See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Neville Campbell, MD

Pain Medicine
4.8 (215)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neville Campbell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Campbell works at The Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas
    311 N Buffalo Dr Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 476-9700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 215 ratings
    Patient Ratings (215)
    5 Star
    (196)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Neville Campbell, MD

    Pain Medicine
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    14 years of experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1487881249
    • 1487881249
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY Downstate MC/U Hosp Brooklyn
    Residency
    Internship
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neville Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campbell works at The Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Campbell’s profile.

    Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    215 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

