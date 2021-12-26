Dr. Neville Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neville Campbell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
The Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas311 N Buffalo Dr Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 476-9700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
spend time to get to know that listens than he tell what he thinks and tell you why and gives you the time tou need
About Dr. Neville Campbell, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487881249
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- SUNY Downstate MC/U Hosp Brooklyn
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Campbell speaks Spanish.
215 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
