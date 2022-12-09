Dr. Neville Fernandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neville Fernandes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neville Fernandes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Zimbabwe and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Medical City Dallas and Medical City Las Colinas.
Dr. Fernandes works at
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants, Irving/ Las Colinas, TX701 Tuscan Dr, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 496-1100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants7777 Forest Ln Ste C828, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 496-1100
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My appointment was awesome. Every process of the way I was impressed with the staff, from the moment I arrived and before to when I discharged. You and your staff exceeded my expectations.
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Cedars-Sinai Hosp-Ucla
- Cedars-Sinai Hosp-Ucla
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- U Zimbabwe
Dr. Fernandes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandes works at
Dr. Fernandes has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.