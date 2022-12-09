Overview

Dr. Neville Fernandes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Zimbabwe and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Medical City Dallas and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Fernandes works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Irving, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.