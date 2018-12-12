Overview of Dr. Neville Udwadia, MD

Dr. Neville Udwadia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, Natividad Medical Center, Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.



Dr. Udwadia works at Scott G. Kantor M.d. Inc. in Monterey, CA with other offices in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.