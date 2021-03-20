See All Plastic Surgeons in Yonkers, NY
Dr. Nevin Gokalp, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (17)
Map Pin Small Yonkers, NY
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nevin Gokalp, MD

Dr. Nevin Gokalp, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Gokalp works at Saint Joseph's Medical Center in Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gokalp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Joseph's Medical Center
    127 S Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 245-8123

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 20, 2021
    She is my greatest doctor and I love her she changed my life
    Linda Vela — Mar 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nevin Gokalp, MD
    About Dr. Nevin Gokalp, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225183189
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nevin Gokalp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gokalp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gokalp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gokalp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gokalp works at Saint Joseph's Medical Center in Yonkers, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gokalp’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gokalp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gokalp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gokalp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gokalp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

