Dr. Carp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nevine Carp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nevine Carp, MD
Dr. Nevine Carp, MD is a Pulmonologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Carp works at
Dr. Carp's Office Locations
-
1
Nevine M. Carp MD PA2623 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 208, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 731-2269
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carp?
I find Dr. Carp to be a very knowledgeable and caring physician. She listens to your concerns and gives you all the time you need I definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Nevine Carp, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Arabic
- 1093839656
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carp works at
Dr. Carp has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carp speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Carp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.