Dr. Newton Brackett, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Newton Brackett, MD

Dr. Newton Brackett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Brackett works at Tidelands Health Breast Center in Georgetown, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brackett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tidelands Health Breast Center at Georgetown
    2405 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 651-3308
  2. 2
    Tidelands Health Breast Center at Myrtle Beach
    8203 Nigels Dr Ste 100, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 651-3308
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lumpectomy
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Accelerated Partial Breast Irradiation Treatment Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Dr Brackett is a blessing to our community.
    Judy Baumann — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Newton Brackett, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083658025
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Newton Brackett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brackett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brackett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brackett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brackett has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brackett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brackett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brackett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brackett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brackett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

