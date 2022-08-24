Dr. Newton Brackett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brackett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Newton Brackett, MD
Overview of Dr. Newton Brackett, MD
Dr. Newton Brackett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Brackett's Office Locations
Tidelands Health Breast Center at Georgetown2405 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 651-3308
Tidelands Health Breast Center at Myrtle Beach8203 Nigels Dr Ste 100, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 651-3308Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brackett is a blessing to our community.
About Dr. Newton Brackett, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1083658025
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
