Dr. Newton Brackett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Brackett works at Tidelands Health Breast Center in Georgetown, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.