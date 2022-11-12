Overview

Dr. Newton Coutinho, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital, Community Medical Center, Deer Lodge Medical Center, Saint Patrick Hospital and St. Luke Community Hospital.



Dr. Coutinho works at Newton B Coutinho MD PLLC in Missoula, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.