Dr. Ney Alves, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Universidade Federal De Sao Paulo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Alves/Domenech Oncology3850 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1B, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-9200
Alves/Domenech/Mudad12741 Miramar Pkwy Ste 306, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 961-9200
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Alves saved my life in 2009. After having a bone marrow biopsy that told my story. I was diagnosed with 2 rare blood diseases. Dr. Alves and I work together to keep me alive. I advise anyone who needs a hemotologist oncologist, go to Dr. Alves
- Hematology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Boston University Med Center|Wash U/Barnes Jewish Hospital
- St Mary's Health Center
- Ssm St Marys Health Center|St Mary's Health Center
- Universidade Federal De Sao Paulo
- Oncology
Dr. Alves has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alves accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alves works at
Dr. Alves has seen patients for Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Thalassemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alves speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Alves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alves.
