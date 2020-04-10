Dr. Andujar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ney Andujar, MD
Overview of Dr. Ney Andujar, MD
Dr. Ney Andujar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL.
Dr. Andujar works at
Dr. Andujar's Office Locations
Ansas LLC1401 SE Goldtree Dr Ste 104, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 905-8531
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
very kind
About Dr. Ney Andujar, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1033146303
Dr. Andujar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andujar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andujar has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andujar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andujar speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Andujar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andujar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andujar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andujar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.