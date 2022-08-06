Dr. Tebyani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neyssan Tebyani, MD
Overview of Dr. Neyssan Tebyani, MD
Dr. Neyssan Tebyani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Ocua - Mag23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 500, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 855-1101
Orange County Urology Associates Inc. A Medical Group16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 855-1101
Josh Randall MD A Med Corp.26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 445, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 855-1101
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Tebyani for about five years and have always been very happy with him. He is a very good Dr. and I trust and like him very much. My problem is with his billing Department. When I saw him last visit I gave them, my new insurance information but they billed my old insurance. I called them four times and could only reach a voice mail message that said they would return my call within forty eight hours. I have never been able to talk to a live person. I want to pay them cannot reach them to straighten this out. This is so frustrating and unprofessional that I am considering changing a Doctor that I really like. All I am asking for is a simple return call which I have not received in over two weeks.
About Dr. Neyssan Tebyani, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1740245265
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tebyani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tebyani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tebyani has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tebyani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tebyani speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Tebyani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tebyani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tebyani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tebyani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.