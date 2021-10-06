Dr. Bharucha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neza Bharucha, MD
Overview of Dr. Neza Bharucha, MD
Dr. Neza Bharucha, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Aurora, CO.
Dr. Bharucha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bharucha's Office Locations
-
1
University of Colorado13001 E 17th Pl, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 724-6018
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bharucha?
For a long time, I considered my worries to be situation based but in the last few years I found myself in more situations all the time. I sought help from Dr. Bharucha to learn how to cope better with my anxiety from a chemical perspective and a behavioral perspective. I enjoy my life a lot more now and am relatively stress free with Dr. Bharucha’s help.
About Dr. Neza Bharucha, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1467986422
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bharucha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bharucha works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bharucha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bharucha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bharucha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bharucha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.