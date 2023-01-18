Dr. Nezam Altorok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altorok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nezam Altorok, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nezam Altorok, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
University of Toledomedical Centre3120 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-3627
University of Toledo Physicians LLC3125 Transverse Dr, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-6843Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:30am - 3:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been under Dr. Altorok's care for about a decade. He is a gifted, caring and conscientious physician! I am a complicated puzzle for any physician, with all of my diagnoses. Dr. Altotok has been my Godsend and has taken the time to accurately diagnose my autoimmune diseases that other rheumatologits missed. I never wait long from registration to office visit. His nurse always makes me feel comfortable and never rushed. She is another blessing when I'm in pain and need to be seen quickly. I feel very lucky that Dr. Altorok and his students, residents, and fellow's work together for an appropriate solution to my medical issues. It's a group of students, residents fellow's and physicians that investigate the problem versus only ONE doctor's opinion.
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1154585115
- AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Dr. Altorok has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altorok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altorok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altorok works at
Dr. Altorok has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altorok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Altorok speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Altorok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altorok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altorok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altorok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.