Dr. Nezam Altorok, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Altorok works at THE UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO MEDICAL CENTER DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHIATRY in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.