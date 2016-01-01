Dr. Nga Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nga Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nga Pham, MD
Dr. Nga Pham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Saigon Medical School and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham's Office Locations
Nga Van Pham M.d Inc.1569 Lexann Ave Ste 112, San Jose, CA 95121 Directions (408) 532-0105
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nga Pham, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English, Danish and Vietnamese
- 1831118686
Education & Certifications
- Kingsbrook Jewish Mc
- Saigon Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham speaks Danish and Vietnamese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
