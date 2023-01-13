Dr. Nghia Hoang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nghia Hoang, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nghia Hoang, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Dr. Hoang works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida625 W Baldwin Rd Ste C, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 390-4954Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Florida Blue
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medica
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
My primary physician referred me to him due to A-Fib condition and was able to be seen by him and Sarah inb24 hours.
About Dr. Nghia Hoang, DO
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1740235498
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology-Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Browns Mills, NJ|Electrophysiology-Drexel University College of Medicine Hahnemann University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
- Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, PA
- Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, PA
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
