Dr. Nghia Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nghia Nguyen, MD
Dr. Nghia Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Prohealth Doctors8282 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (713) 779-2212
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor. I recommend my doctor Nghia C Nguyen
About Dr. Nghia Nguyen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1922042977
Education & Certifications
- White Memorial Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University Of Carlifornia, Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.