Overview of Dr. Lan Nguyen, MD

Dr. Lan Nguyen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at College Park Family Care Specialty Office in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.