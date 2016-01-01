Overview

Dr. Ngoc Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.



Dr. Nguyen works at Arch Health Medical Group in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.