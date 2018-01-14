Dr. Ngoc Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ngoc Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. Ngoc Nguyen, MD
Dr. Ngoc Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Ngoc Nguyen MD Inc.2380 Montpelier Dr Ste 300, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 272-3706
Advanced Surgery Center2039 Forest Ave Ste 101, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 279-0791
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is so nice and carefully. Even on the weekend, she is willing to coming the offices if her patients is in emergency.
About Dr. Ngoc Nguyen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609935113
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Glaucoma, Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
