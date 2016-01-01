See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Ngoc Phan Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ngoc Phan Jr, MD

Dr. Ngoc Phan Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Faculty Med U Pavia and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Phan Jr works at Ngoc An Phan PC in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phan Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ngoc An Phan PC
    909 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 923-6080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pennsylvania Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Contact Dermatitis
Esophagitis
Folic Acid Deficiency
Contact Dermatitis
Esophagitis
Folic Acid Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis
Esophagitis
Folic Acid Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ngoc Phan Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346246998
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Faculty Med U Pavia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ngoc Phan Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phan Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phan Jr works at Ngoc An Phan PC in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Phan Jr’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

