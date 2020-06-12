Dr. Ngoc-Phuong Tran, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ngoc-Phuong Tran, DO
Dr. Ngoc-Phuong Tran, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.
. Ngoc-Phuong Tran, D.O, P.A.1611 OHLEN RD, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 873-7173
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
BEST. DOCTOR. EVER.
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1215944087
- Northeast Community Hostital
- Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Texas Lutheran University
- Family Practice and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran speaks Vietnamese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
