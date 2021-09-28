Dr. Ngoc Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ngoc Vu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ngoc Vu, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Herndon, VA. They graduated from University of Maryland and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Vu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy Partners of Herndon-Reston100 Elden St Ste 10, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (571) 470-7647
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vu?
Dr. Vu utilizes a data driven and investigative approach to solving health issues as well as listening to the voice of the patient. She is up to date on the newest methods and procedures. She also takes the time to explain them in plain terms with visual aids.
About Dr. Ngoc Vu, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1164427175
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- Medical Center Of Delaware
- Medical Center Of Delaware
- University of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu works at
Dr. Vu has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.