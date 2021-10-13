Overview of Dr. Ngon Dinh, MD

Dr. Ngon Dinh, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Dinh works at Ngon Hoang Dinh DO A Professional Corp. in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.