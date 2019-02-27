Dr. Ngozi Agu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ngozi Agu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ngozi Agu, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Agu works at
Locations
South Texas Pediatric Crdlgy1120 E Ridge Rd Ste 210, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 688-1300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Agu is very thorough & explains everything she is doing along the way to the child & parents. Her office staff was excellent & they also explain everything along the way to the child & parents. We got in to see her immediately.
About Dr. Ngozi Agu, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agu has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agu speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Agu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agu.
