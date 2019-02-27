Overview

Dr. Ngozi Agu, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.



Dr. Agu works at South Texas Pediatric Crdlgy in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.