Overview of Dr. Ngozi Akabudike, MD

Dr. Ngozi Akabudike, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gwynn Oak, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Akabudike works at University of Maryland Orthopaedic Associates, PA in Gwynn Oak, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD and Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.