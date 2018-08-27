See All Plastic Surgeons in Westminster, CA
Dr. Nguyen Abram, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Nguyen Abram, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Westminster, CA
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nguyen Abram, MD

Dr. Nguyen Abram, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SEBELAS MARET / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Abram works at Abram A Nguyen MD in Westminster, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
5.0 (146)
View Profile
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
4.9 (88)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD
4.3 (42)
View Profile

Dr. Abram's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MD Surgery Center
    9039 Bolsa Ave Ste 201, Westminster, CA 92683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 903-0446

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Abram?

Aug 27, 2018
I had an eyebrow lift done by Dr. Abram because my eyelids were starting to sag from old age which made it hard to put on makeup and to see. I am pleased with the results because I can now apply makeup and have a clear vision. The scar on my eyebrows is hardly visible. I also had a face lift done 7 years ago by the same doctor and it is still very good today. I am also pleased with the professional staff and front desk because they were very helpful and caring.
Dung Nguyen — Aug 27, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Nguyen Abram, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nguyen Abram, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abram to family and friends

Dr. Abram's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Abram

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nguyen Abram, MD.

About Dr. Nguyen Abram, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 50 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1124108154
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SEBELAS MARET / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Abram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Abram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abram works at Abram A Nguyen MD in Westminster, CA. View the full address on Dr. Abram’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abram.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Nguyen Abram, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.