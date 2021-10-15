Dr. Nguyen Do, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nguyen Do, DO
Overview of Dr. Nguyen Do, DO
Dr. Nguyen Do, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Do works at
Dr. Do's Office Locations
-
1
Diablo Brain and Spine Center2301 Camino Ramon Ste 140, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 365-1519
-
2
Regional Brain and Spine Center225 N Jackson Ave Ste 501, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 254-5292
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- ODS Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Do?
He Performed surgery on me and he with gods help all along the way has saved my life and I am forever thankful he was put in my Life I can be here to see my little boy grow up thank you from the bottom of my heart
About Dr. Nguyen Do, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English, Vietnamese
- 1861687873
Education & Certifications
- Harborview Medical Center--Orthopedic Spine Fellowhip
- Armc, Western University Of Health Sciences, California
- Ohio University - Grandview Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Do has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Do accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Do works at
Dr. Do has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Cranial Trauma and Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Do on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Do speaks Vietnamese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Do, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Do appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.