Overview of Dr. Nguyen Nguyen, MD

Dr. Nguyen Nguyen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Optum Primary Care in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.