Dr. Nguyen Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nguyen Nguyen, MD
Dr. Nguyen Nguyen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Torrance Specialty3565 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 214-0811Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Nguyen H. Nguyen, MD3220 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 539-9579
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Words cant explain how thankful we are to have found Dr Nguyen while our son Jason was sick this past week he went over and about the call for us with making sure even after we left his office how was our son doing!! Its great to know there are still Great Drs out there that genuinely care about there patients and just know that insurance didn't have anything to dr with this visit and he still treated us Amazing
About Dr. Nguyen Nguyen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1265463590
Education & Certifications
- LAC+USC Medical Center
- La Co-Usc Med Ctr
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Pediatrics
