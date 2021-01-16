Dr. Nhat Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nhat Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nhat Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.
TexomaCare - Gastroenterology4616 S Us Highway 75, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 416-6255Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Best Dr I have ever had dealings with.
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Seton Hall Grad Sch Med/St Michael Med Ctr
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.