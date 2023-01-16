Dr. Nhi Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nhi Le, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nhi Le, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Palacios Community Medical Center.
Dr. Le works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Medical & Wellness Clinic4701 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX 77904 Directions (361) 284-4622Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Palacios Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
I have never had such a thorough and informative physical. With Dr. Le, it is more than just an exam...it is treating the patient mind, body and spirit. She takes the time to get to know you as a person, in addition to just learning one's health information. From there, she can determine and conduct comprehensive tests. From the results, she can recommend treatments based on all these factors. Dr. Le is caring and truly wants her patients to live their best life. By staying on top of the latest treatments and procedures, the quality of care and treatments Dr. Le offers are far superior to what I have experienced in the past...and I've never felt better!
About Dr. Nhi Le, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1003808163
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida / pursuing Master in Metabolic Medicine Fellowship in Anti-aging, Functional, Regenerative Medicine,
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- St George's University
- University Of Iowa,
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Le using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
510 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.