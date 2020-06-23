Overview

Dr. Nhien Le, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Le works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.