Dr. Nhu Tran, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nhu Tran, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nhu Tran, DO
Dr. Nhu Tran, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
-
1
Healing Companion Med Clnc3110 Lamesa Dr, Garland, TX 75041 Directions (972) 675-3818Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
Best total care doctor and clinic in Garland. Dr. Tran reminds me of the kind of physicians during the old “house call” visits! When doctors truly cared about there patients.
About Dr. Nhu Tran, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1861414005
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran speaks Vietnamese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.